Opening up in the fall at 111th street off Slide is Lubbock’s new HHC Living + Candle Bar! The new establishment will combine some of the best in tabletop, home fragrance, textiles, apothecary, and hair care, along with the best in dining and cocktails.

The current location off Frankford will remain as the main establishment for furniture, lighting, and interior design services.

For more, visit HHC’s Facebook here.