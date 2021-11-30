      Weather Alert

“Hide the Wine”: Carly Pearce shares favorite part of the holiday season

Nov 30, 2021 @ 11:00am

Hunter Berry/CMA

There are many ways to celebrate the holidays, but there’s a specific activity Carly Pearce enjoys most.

“My favorite part about the holiday season is obviously getting to be with friends and family. But also that I can drink as much wine as I want to,” she quips to Access.

Carly’s answer should come as no surprise, as her single “Hide the Wine,” reached the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2017.

The hit singer already has a jump-start on the holiday spirit, as she and Gabby Barrett co-hosted and performed on the CMA Country Christmas special that aired on ABC last night. Lady A also performed their original song, “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” with Dave Haywood, sharing the punny way he enjoys the holiday season.

“I think my favorite part about the holidays is the food. It takes the cake,” he jokes. “Get it?”

“That’s so bad,” band mate Charles Kelley responds with a smile, while Hillary Scott chuckles.

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Brett Eldredge were among the other artists who performed on CMA Country Christmas.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

