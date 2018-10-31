High Named a Burlsworth Nominee

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Ja’Deion High is one of 69 nominees for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy, the Springdale (AR) Rotary Club announced Tuesday. The award is presented to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on.

High, who was awarded a scholarship during fall camp of 2016, plays a major role for the nation’s third-leading passing attack. In his sixth year of eligibility, he ranks second on the team with 46 catches and 608 yards, and his mark of 76.0 yards per game ranks 11th in the Big 12 and 52nd nationally.

The Hereford, Texas, native arrived at Texas Tech in 2013. After redshirting his first year on campus, he appeared in four games in 2014 before working his way up the depth chart and starting five games in 2015. He was sidelined with an injury for the majority of the 2016 campaign, but returned to play in all 13 games as a key reserve behind four future NFL receivers last season.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth who walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected with the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities.

“We are now in our ninth year of this award and I’m amazed at the inspiring stories we hear each year.” said Marty Burlsworth, CEO and founder of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation and older brother of Brandon. “Beginning your college career as a walk-on is certainly not an easy thing to do. These young men accepted that challenge, when others told them ‘you can’t’, they said ‘I can!’”

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, in conjunction with the Springdale Rotary Club, will host an awards ceremony on Dec. 3 in Springdale, Ark. to honor the three finalists and announce this year’s winner.

Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk won the award last year. In 2015 and 2016, the trophy went to former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

2018 Burlsworth Trophy nominees:

School Year Player Position

Alabama SR Jamey Mosley LB Appalachian State JR Noel Cook OL Arkansas JR Connor Limpert K Arkansas State RS Fresh Blake Grupe K Auburn SR Tucker Brown TE Ball State JR Riley Miller WR Baylor JR Ross Matisick LS Brigham Young SR Gavin Fowler DB California SR Patrick Laird RB Clemson SR Hunter Renfrow WR Coastal Carolina JR Ky’Jon Tyler WR Colorado SR Kyle Evans RB Colorado State Soph Adam Prentice FB East Carolina SR Nate Harvey DE Eastern Michigan Soph Freddie McGee III DB Florida Atlantic SR Gerald Hearns RB/ST Fresno State SR George Helmuth LB Georgia State JR Brandon Wright P/PK Hawaii JR Kaimana Padello DL Houston SR Roman Brown LB Indiana SR Luke Timian WR Iowa SR Jake Gervase FS Iowa State JR Braxton Lewis S Kansas State JR Dalton Schoen WR Kent State SR Matt Bahr LB Kentucky SR David Bouvier WR Marshall JR Malik Gant S Massachusetts SR Joe Previte DL Memphis JR Austin Hall OLB Michigan State JR Kenny Willekes DE Minnesota SR Blake Cashman LB Mississippi State Soph Jace Christmann PK Nebraska JR Jacob Weinmaster ILB Nevada SR Lucas Weber LB New Mexico JR Aaron Overacker TE New Mexico State JR Anthony Muse WR North Carolina SR Cole Holcomb LB Notre Dame SR Chris Finke WR Ohio State SR Kevin Woidke OL Oklahoma JR Lee Morris WR Oklahoma State SR Taylor Cornelius QB Old Dominion JR Blake LaRussa QB Oregon SR Kaulana Apelu LB Oregon State Soph Conor Blount QB Penn State JR Jan Johnson LB Pittsburgh SR Oluwaseun Idowu LB San Diego State JR Kahale Warring TE SMU SR Garrett Stotts LS South Carolina SR Jacob August TE Southern California SR Wyatt Schmidt H/S Syracuse RS Fresh Andre Szmyt K Temple SR Rob Ritrovato FB Tennessee SR Paul Bain DL Texas A&M SR Cullen Gillaspia FB/ST Texas Tech SR Ja’Deion High WR Toledo SR Ka’dar Hollman CB Tulane SR Brian Newman WR Tulsa SR Cole Neph TE UCF Soph Greg McCrae RB UCLA SR Christian Pabico WR Utah State SR Quin Ficklin OC UTSA Soph Jared Sackett PK Virginia SR Lester Coleman P Wake Forest JR Jack Freudenthal TE West Virginia Soph Evan Staley K Western Kentucky JR Ben Holt LB Western Michigan SR Odell Miller TE Wisconsin SR Ryan Connelly ILB

Ty Parker