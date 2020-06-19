Hit songwriter and producer Shy Carter debuts a heartwarming celebration of “Good Love”
Warner Music NashvilleShy Carter is best known as the songwriter and producer behind some of country music’s biggest hits. He’s worked with the likes of Billy Currington, Keith Urban and Sugarland, and country fans got a taste of Shy’s vocal flair when he had a guest spot on Tim McGraw’s “Way Down” in 2019.
Now, Shy is coming into his own with his major-label solo debut, “Good Love,” a track that the singer says offers a snapshot into his musical identity.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Shy says. “This song is the perfect representation of me as an artist. I want to make music that will meet you in the storm you’re in and help you through it. ‘Good Love’ reminds me to be grateful for the many blessings this life has to offer.”
In the song’s music video, Shy wears his “Good Love” on his sleeve. The clip features a diverse array of family members, couples and more, all celebrating their own unique love stories. Meanwhile, the singer is a proud papa, wearing a t-shirt that reads “My Favorite People Call Me Dad.”
As “Good Love” heats up, it’s not the only song Shy worked on that’s been gaining traction: He also co-wrote Kane Brown’s newest release, the anthemic “Worldwide Beautiful.”
By Carena Liptak
