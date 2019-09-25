Hit the road with Kane Brown in his new “Homesick” music video

RCA Nashville Kane Brown originally put out a music video for the track “Homesick” an entire year ago, before his Experiment album even came out. Now that “Homesick” is his new single and it’s climbing the chart, Kane’s following up with a new “Alternate Official Video.”

The original clip is dedicated to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and features the California National Guard. The new one was shot on the road, and mixes black-and-white concert footage with behind-the-scenes clips of Kane, his wife Katelyn, and their dogs.

You can check out both music videos on YouTube now. “Homesick” is the third single from Experiment, following the number ones “Lose It” and “Good as You.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.