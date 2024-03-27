96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE’ to feature Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Nate Smith + more

March 27, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE arrives Friday, and the first half of its collaborators have been revealed. 

Led by HARDY and serving as a tribute to the late Joe DiffieHIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE will feature a slew of country stars, including Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Nate Smith, Brooks & Dunn, ERNEST, Clint Black, Mark Wills, Kameron Marlowe and Sammy Kershaw.

“Say hello to half(ish) the DIFFTAPE,” HIXTAPE captioned its Instagram post, which also revealed the star-studded album cover.

“I’m super excited about DIFFTAPE. I think it’s a one-of-a-kind project and we’re the first people to do something like this,” shares HARDY. “Especially having the original recordings and the fact that we have his family’s blessing to do it, it’s all really special.”

“Joe epitomized the ’90s country voice – he was so good about hearing and cutting hits, recording amazing songs,” he says.

“The Diffie Estate is thrilled to partner with Big Loud and HARDY in preserving and revitalizing Joe Diffie’s musical legacy,” the estate adds.

While you wait for HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE‘s arrival, check out the earlier released “Pickup Man” featuring Post Malone, and the HARDY and Morgan Wallen-assisted “John Deere Green.”

