Holiday Happening is Coming Up November 17-21

LUBBOCK, TX – The Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) invites you to join them in shopping for a cause during
the 41st Annual Holiday Happening Event – Holly Jolly Holiday November 17-21, 2021, at the Lubbock
Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
Tickets are now on sale for the five-day shopping event that kicks off the holiday season in Lubbock and
the surrounding communities. This year features multiple shopping areas with hundreds of merchants
from surrounding communities and around the country. There will be silent auctions and traditional
events the community has come to love such as Sneak Peek Night, Ladies’ Day, Breakfast with Santa, and
more.
Founded in 1979, Holiday Happening is the League’s largest fundraiser that raises funds to provide
support for signature community projects including South Plains Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen and
SPARK, as well as community assistance grants and student scholarships.
Market Hall Shopping: $10
Sneak Peek: $50
Ladies’ Day: $45 – $750
A Very Merry Morning: $15 – $240
Friday Night Out: $25
Breakfast with Santa: $15 – $240
For ticket information or to purchase, call (806) 445-9637 or visit www.jllubbock.com.
The Junior League of Lubbock is committed to providing a safe environment for all attendees,
volunteers, and merchants. For your safety and the safety of others, please join the Junior League of
Lubbock in wearing a mask so that we may continue serving our community.
Find unique gifts for everyone on your list and have a Holly Jolly Holiday at the 42nd Annual Holiday
Happening shopping extravaganza! Follow our Facebook page to stay up to date with any and all
information: www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening
Founded in 1934, the Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) is an organization comprised of over 600 women
committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community
through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational
and charitable. For more information regarding the JLL, call (806) 794-8874, visit our website
www.jllubbock.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jllubbock.