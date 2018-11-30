Holiday Promotion Helps Hundreds Of Animals Find New Homes

Because of the wildfires in California, many animals were displaced and ended up in shelters. So these days, the affected shelters have many animals that need care – and many of the shelters are struggling to meet those needs.

Seven shelters along the Central Coast of California created a Thanksgiving holiday promotion to help find forever homes for some animals – and the promotion was a huge success.

The shelters gave away any animals six months and older, free of charge, to anyone would provide a loving home.

Amazingly, the promotion resulted in over 260 adoptions of cats, dogs — and even a chinchilla.