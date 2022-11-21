Holiday Travel Tips for Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport

The holiday travel season is here. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport wants travelers to have the best experience possible as they prepare to take flight. Here are a few tips that should help.

Packing

Pack wisely – make sure there are no prohibited items in your carry-on luggage and no valuable items or medications in your checked bags.

If flying with bags used for hunting or hobbies, make sure no unintended prohibited items remain.

Visit www.tsa.gov or download the TSA app for information on permitted and prohibited items, 3-1-1 for carry-ons, traveling with food or gifts, and more.

Before You Leave for the Airport

Passengers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before flight.

Confirm the status of your flight with your airline before coming to the airport.

Print your boarding pass or select an electronic boarding pass in advance.

Bring government-issued photo ID to the airport for all adult passengers.

Checking-In

If you are checking a bag for your flight, you will need to drop off your bags at the ticket counter whether you checked-in online or at the airport.

If you did check-in online before leaving for the airport, have your boarding pass, and are not checking a bag, you can go directly to the TSA security line without visiting the ticket counter.

Allow more time to check-in if you are traveling with infants, young children, elderly passengers, people with disabilities, or pets.

For those traveling with a service animal, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport now has a Service Animal Relief Area (SARA). The SARA is located across from Gate 6 & 7.

Picking-Up

If you are picking someone up at the airport, the Cell Phone Waiting Area offers a place to park for free and wait for your passengers to arrive. Your passengers should contact you once they’ve collected their bags and are curbside.

When you pick someone up at the terminal, please remember the curbside is for immediate pick-up and drop-off only. Curbside waiting is not allowed. Visit the Parking Ground Transportation page for more details.

Travelers can find more tips on the airport’s website, www.flylbb.com.