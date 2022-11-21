Holiday Travel Tips for Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
November 21, 2022 9:57AM CST
The holiday travel season is here. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport wants travelers to have the best experience possible as they prepare to take flight. Here are a few tips that should help.
Packing
- Pack wisely – make sure there are no prohibited items in your carry-on luggage and no valuable items or medications in your checked bags.
- If flying with bags used for hunting or hobbies, make sure no unintended prohibited items remain.
- Visit www.tsa.gov or download the TSA app for information on permitted and prohibited items, 3-1-1 for carry-ons, traveling with food or gifts, and more.
Before You Leave for the Airport
- Passengers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before flight.
- Confirm the status of your flight with your airline before coming to the airport.
- Print your boarding pass or select an electronic boarding pass in advance.
- Bring government-issued photo ID to the airport for all adult passengers.
Checking-In
- If you are checking a bag for your flight, you will need to drop off your bags at the ticket counter whether you checked-in online or at the airport.
- If you did check-in online before leaving for the airport, have your boarding pass, and are not checking a bag, you can go directly to the TSA security line without visiting the ticket counter.
- Allow more time to check-in if you are traveling with infants, young children, elderly passengers, people with disabilities, or pets.
- For those traveling with a service animal, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport now has a Service Animal Relief Area (SARA). The SARA is located across from Gate 6 & 7.
Picking-Up
- If you are picking someone up at the airport, the Cell Phone Waiting Area offers a place to park for free and wait for your passengers to arrive. Your passengers should contact you once they’ve collected their bags and are curbside.
- When you pick someone up at the terminal, please remember the curbside is for immediate pick-up and drop-off only. Curbside waiting is not allowed. Visit the Parking Ground Transportation page for more details.
Travelers can find more tips on the airport’s website, www.flylbb.com.
