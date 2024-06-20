96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hollywood Mysteries Revealed: Josh Young & Manfred Westphal Talk ‘THE FIXER’

June 20, 2024 7:02AM CDT
Hollywood Mysteries Revealed: Josh Young & Manfred Westphal Talk ‘THE FIXER’
The world of Hollywood’s untold stories have been captured by author Josh Young and renowned PR executive Manfred Westphal. Together, they discuss their captivating book “The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars, and Marilyn.” Uncover the secrets of Fred Otash, the legendary private eye, and what secrets have been hidden forever. We explore the depths of his files and the hidden truths of Tinseltown. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

