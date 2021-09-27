Homecoming game versus TCU slotted for 6 p.m. start on ESPN

After two consecutive weeks on the road, Texas Tech returns home on Oct. 9 to host TCU
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Monday a 6 p.m. kickoff for Texas Tech’s Homecoming game on Oct. 9 against TCU. Coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.
This will be the Red Raiders’ third-straight 6 p.m. kick off at home this season. At that time slot, Red Raider fans have filled Jones AT&T Stadium with more than 50,000 fans in each contest, with the top crowd coming in at 55,271 for the season opener.
–TECH–
—
Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics