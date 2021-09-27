      Weather Alert

Homecoming game versus TCU slotted for 6 p.m. start on ESPN

Sep 27, 2021 @ 10:55am

After two consecutive weeks on the road, Texas Tech returns home on Oct. 9 to host TCU 

 

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Monday a 6 p.m. kickoff for Texas Tech’s Homecoming game on Oct. 9 against TCU. Coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

 

This will be the Red Raiders’ third-straight 6 p.m. kick off at home this season. At that time slot, Red Raider fans have filled Jones AT&T Stadium with more than 50,000 fans in each contest, with the top crowd coming in at 55,271 for the season opener.

 

 

–TECH–

Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER  Texas Tech Athletics

You May Also Like
Carly Pearce learns from the past as she starts dating again
Carly Pearce admits she is “obsessed” with Kacey Musgraves
Carly Pearce changed Kelsea Ballerini's “Diamondback” to make it her own
Old Dominion's unlikely, unplanned visit to the “Lonely Side of Town” with the Empress of Soul
Lee Brice scored a touchdown in country music, thanks to his football career
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On