96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Honoring a Hero: Steve Sax on Captain John J. Sax Foundation

June 19, 2024 6:14AM CDT
Share
Honoring a Hero: Steve Sax on Captain John J. Sax Foundation
Beyond the Mic

Join former Dodger Steve Sax on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as he honors his late son, Marine Captain John J. Sax, who tragically lost his life in an MV-22 Osprey crash. Discover the passion behind the Captain John J. Sax Family Foundation, created to continue John’s legacy of love for family and country. Find out how you can help today in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

 

 

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Athlete
Babe And The Kids
Babe Ruth
BeyondtheMic
Captain John J. Sax Family Foundation
Charity
Marine Corps
Mv 22 Osprey Crash
Opie Otterstadt
Painting
SeanDillon
Steve Sax

Recently Played

Carry OnPat Green
1:47am
Love You AgainChase Matthew
1:44am
Whiskey And RainMichael Ray
1:41am
Life'S A DanceJohn Michael Montgomery
1:38am
Til You Can'TCody Johnson
1:33am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
2

LSU Student Going On Summer Tour With His Uncle, Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw
3

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey
4

Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares Tribute to Son River 5 Years After He Drowned in Family Pool
5

Lubbock ISD: Middle School STEM Challenge Race Finale Tomorrow