Honoring a Hero: Steve Sax on Captain John J. Sax Foundation

Join former Dodger Steve Sax on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as he honors his late son, Marine Captain John J. Sax, who tragically lost his life in an MV-22 Osprey crash. Discover the passion behind the Captain John J. Sax Family Foundation, created to continue John’s legacy of love for family and country. Find out how you can help today in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

