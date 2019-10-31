Hooray for Dollywood: See Dolly onstage at the ‘Heartstrings’ premiere
Tuesday night in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere for Dolly Parton‘s new eight-part Netflix series, Heartstrings.
Dolly introduced the screening of the episode inspired by her classic “Jolene,” as stars Julianne Hough and Kimberly Williams-Paisley watched from the audience.
Later, Dolly stopped by the after-party, held in the newest Dollywood expansion, Wildwood Grove.
