Hooray for Dollywood: See Dolly onstage at the ‘Heartstrings’ premiere

Oct 31, 2019 @ 4:39pm
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NetflixTuesday night in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere for Dolly Parton‘s new eight-part Netflix series, Heartstrings.
Dolly introduced the screening of the episode inspired by her classic “Jolene,” as stars Julianne Hough and Kimberly Williams-Paisley watched from the audience.
Later, Dolly stopped by the after-party, held in the newest Dollywood expansion, Wildwood Grove. 

