Hooray for Dollywood: See Dolly onstage at the ‘Heartstrings’ premiere

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix Tuesday night in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere for Dolly Parton‘s new eight-part Netflix series, Heartstrings.

Dolly introduced the screening of the episode inspired by her classic “Jolene,” as stars Julianne Hough and Kimberly Williams-Paisley watched from the audience.

Later, Dolly stopped by the after-party, held in the newest Dollywood expansion, Wildwood Grove.