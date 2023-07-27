96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hop on a Haunted History Tour at the Ryman

July 27, 2023 3:15PM CDT
NEIL BRAKE/AFP via Getty Images

The hallowed Ryman Auditorium may be a go-to performance value for class acts, but did you know it’s got some spooky history?

If you’re going to be in Nashville soon, be sure to check out the Ryman Haunted History Tour. Happening July 29, August 4 and August 13, the tour will offer guests the opportunity to unravel the Mother Church of Country Music’s 131-year history.

Each ticket includes a special guided 45-minute tour of the iconic Ryman, rare access beneath the famous stage and a keepsake photograph.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit ryman.com.

