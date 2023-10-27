96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hop on a spooky Ryman Haunted History Tour

October 27, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share
John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you’re going to be in Nashville on November 3, here’s one thing you don’t want to miss.

The Ryman Auditorium has rolled out one final 2023 date for its in-demand Ryman Haunted History Tour. The 40- to 45-minute guided tour will take visitors around the historic venue, on the sacred stage and even under the stage, with a keepsake photograph to commemorate the spooky experience.

“Come along with us one last time as we explore the history behind unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout her 131-year history,” the Ryman Auditorium writes on Instagram.

Tickets are priced at $47 and available now at ryman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:36am
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
6:27am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
6:24am
Take My NameParmalee
6:21am
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
6:09am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
2

Who Makes A Surprise Visit On SNL?
3

David vs Goliath: Tyler Florence's Journey on Food Network's Hit Show "The Great Food Truck Race"
4

Jana Kramer Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection During Babymoon
5

Black Sox Saga: Shoeless Joe's Historic Courtroom Showdown Unveile