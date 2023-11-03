Hop on ‘Highway Desperado’ with Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean‘s long-awaited 17th studio album, Highway Desperado, has arrived.

Michael Knox produced the 14-track collection, which features the chart-topping single “Try That in a Small Town.”

Of his album’s title and headlining tour name, Jason says, “I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old. For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans… the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that.”

He adds on Instagram, “This album is a tribute to my life on the road and all of u guys who come out and see us play every night. Hope u dig it!”

Highway Desperado is available now wherever you enjoy music.

Here’s the track listing for Highway Desperado:

“Tough Crowd”

“Let Your Boys Be Country”

“Knew You’d Come Around”

“Hungover In A Hotel”

“Try That In A Small Town”

“Whiskey Drink”

“Whose Rearview”

“I’m Over You”

“Rather Watch You”

“Breakup Breakdown”

“Get Away From You”

“Changing Bars”

“From This Beer On”

“Highway Desperado”

