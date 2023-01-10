Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade After Investors Back Out

A Lubbock legend for 50 years is closing for good. Hopes were raised with a local group of investors planned to purchase the business to keep it open. Those hopes were dashed today after the following release was provided by David & Kristi Dean:

January 10, 2023 From David and Kristi Dean Joyland Amusement Park Lubbock, Tx: “It is with a broken heart that we must announce that Joyland Amusement Park will not be reopening after all. The local group of investors that originally agreed to purchase the business have backed out of the sale. Liquidation of the park will follow. We would like to sincerely thank the people of Lubbock and the surrounding area for their support and all the great memories we have shared over the past 50 years.” David & Kristi Dean

A Lubbock legend is gone and will be liquidated as soon as possible. We thank the Dean family for their love of entertainment and hosting Joyland where the fun was for 50 years and wish them the best in their retirement.