Hospitalized Children Get Hero Themed Parties

This past weekend was a big weekend for superhero fans, with the movie Avengers: Endgame breaking all kinds of records at the box office.

But not everyone could get to the theater to see the movie especially children in the hospital.

But that didn’t matter for kids at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital where superheroes visited them for a special party.

Volunteers stepped up and put on superhero costumes to entertain the children at the Holiday Heroes event.

The superheroes hung around to paint masks with gel and glitter and decorate name tags for red capes. And, of course, there were big smiles all around as many pictures were taken.

The goal of the party was to let hospitalized kids have some fun and get their minds off their medical issues. It also helped give their caregivers some temporary relief from the stress and worry .