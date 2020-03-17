      Breaking News
Hot Country Knights put a hold on spring tour in wake of COVID-19

Mar 17, 2020 @ 10:11am

Capitol Records NashvilleCOVID-19 has put the Hot Country Knights‘ upcoming spring tour on pause.

The 90s-themed country band led by Dierks Bentley was originally scheduled to bring their One Knight Stand Tour across the country in April, but like countless other artists, they’re putting their travel plans on hold amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The tour was designed to serve as support for the band’s upcoming album, The K is Silent, which will still be released on May 1. Dierks produced the album and co-wrote seven of its tracks, including lead single “Pick Her Up,” featuring Travis Tritt, and “You Make it Hard,” with a guest appearance by Terri Clark.

HCK recently released a new line dance song, “Moose Knuckle Shuffle.”

