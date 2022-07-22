Hotel Installs Emergency Champagne Phone

A hotel in Fort Worth, Texas wants to ensure all its guests can get champagne whenever they wish. The Kimpton Harper has partnered with Veuve Clicquot to make sure everyone can get their hands on a glass of Champagne at the touch of a button. According to a spokesperson for the hotel, visitors can enjoy Champagne delivery straight to their room by picking up the newly installed Champagne hotline, which is an old-school rotary phone, and asking for a bottle. The Champagne comes in the signature yellow label glassware that Veuve Clicquot is known for, and, as a bonus, guests can take the glasses home. The Champagne button will stay as a permanent amenity and feature different Champagne partners throughout the year.