      Weather Alert

Hottest Toy Trends For The Summer

Jun 15, 2022 @ 9:20am
Close-up of many bright colorful funny balloons under ceiling, as background

Toys, Toys, Toys.  According to a group of toy experts (how do we get that job!?), some old favorites are still the best-selling toys in the world.  Right now, the hot seller is anything from “Jurassic Park” thanks to the new film from the franchise out this month.  Lego is still a proven favorite with more than 20 new products out this year.  And, sales of good old fashion puzzles and board games – which spiked in popularity over the past couple of years thanks to being stuck at home during the pandemic – are still going strong.

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock

Recently Played

Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
You May Also Like
World’s Top Eaters To Compete At Egg Roll Eating Championship
Lainey Wilson joins the cast of 'Yellowstone' for season 5
Nashville notes: King Calaway, Zac Brown + more
Lubbock’s Largest Annual Animal Event is Back
Maren Morris sings “Hummingbird” with her bassist, fellow new mom Annie Clements on first night of tour
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On