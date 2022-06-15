Hottest Toy Trends For The Summer

Toys, Toys, Toys. According to a group of toy experts (how do we get that job!?), some old favorites are still the best-selling toys in the world. Right now, the hot seller is anything from “Jurassic Park” thanks to the new film from the franchise out this month. Lego is still a proven favorite with more than 20 new products out this year. And, sales of good old fashion puzzles and board games – which spiked in popularity over the past couple of years thanks to being stuck at home during the pandemic – are still going strong.