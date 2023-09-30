Houston at Texas Tech Game Preview

By Russell Raunam

Alpha Media Intern

Texas Tech welcomes inner-state rival Houston into town as it will be a special weekend in Lubbock. Texas Tech will introduce 8 new athletic honors into the hall of fame highlighted by former QB Kliff Kingsbury and legendary head coach Mike Leach.

This game will also be special for former QB Donavan Smith who is now on the opposing side when things square off at 2:30 on Saturday, Smith who struggled with injuries during his time at Texas Tech starting 5 games including two impressive OT wins vs top 25 teams.

Heading into this game Texas Tech finds themselves staring at a 1-3 record that no one saw coming. Now, they are tasked with 2nd string QB Behren Morton for the year after QB Tyler Shough broke his fibula last week vs WVU. Morton did not play his best last week, completing less than 40% of his passes and having a hard time on 3rd down conversions. Now with a week knowing this is “his team” moving forward, the mental preparation might come easier for Morton in a nice bounce back spot for the Red Raiders.

Jerand Bradley was an unanimous preseason all big 12 selection and through the first selection and in the first two games of the season, he played like it. Grabbing 13 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. But in the last two weeks, he has seen his production cut in half going for just 7 catches, 70 yards and one touchdown. With big 12 play ramping up, it is key Texas Tech involves their true #1 receiver much more. Bradley has been known for the long ball and that can at times limit the production a slot receiver might get. But with a backup QB making his first start of the season, Bradley might need to catch balls on short routes to calm nerves for Morton and build confidence.

In Houston, Sophomore WR has had a stellar start to the year hauling in 24 catches for 405 yards. QB Donovan Smith has found his favorite target this year and will continue to feed him vs Texas Tech. Smith has looked solid to start the season, passing for over 1000 yards in 4 games and responsible for eight touchdowns on the year. Texas Tech is very familiar that he can do damage with his legs and it will be key for the Cougars if he can extend broken plays with his feet.

With Texas Tech starting an experienced QB this weekend, Houston’s defense led by DE Nelson Ceaser and LB Malik Robinson will be looking to generate as much pressure as possible to get balls thrown out quickly and off target. In the secondary, DB Malik Flemming is no stranger to turnovers already picking off the QB three times this year.

So who will take this one? Will Donovan Smith capitalize on his “revenge game” narrative? Or will Texas Tech use the loud home crowd and motivation for Mike Leach to get it done? Both of these teams are in desperation mode and can’t afford to stare at an 0-2 big 12 record.