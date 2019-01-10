Houston Rodeo Concert Line-Up
The Houston Rodeo is back with their best line-up yet!  George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, Lyle Lovett and Kacey Musgraves are all on the bill.  I’ll never forget my first trip to the Houston Stock Show.  I think it was 1998 and Clint Black was jammin’ on stage.  The Houston Stock Show is a great memory of mine and as big as it is getting, it’ll be making memories for a ton of other kids as well.  That is cool.

Monday, Feb. 25 Kacey Musgraves
Tuesday, Feb. 26 Prince Royce
Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Armed Forces Day, presented by BHP Brooks & Dunn
Thursday, Feb. 28 Luke Bryan
Friday, March 1 – Black Heritage Day, sponsored by Kroger Cardi B
Saturday, March 2 Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 3 Panic! At The Disco
Monday, March 4 – First Responders Day, presented by BP Old Dominion
Tuesday, March 5 Camila Cabello
Wednesday, March 6 Luke Combs
Thursday, March 7 Tim McGraw
Friday, March 8 Zedd
Saturday, March 9 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®: North America’s Champions, presented by Crown Royal Kane Brown
Sunday, March 10 – Go Tejano Day Los Tigres del Norte
Monday, March 11 Zac Brown Band
Tuesday, March 12 Kings of Leon
Wednesday, March 13 Santana
Thursday, March 14 Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 15 Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 16 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Series® Championship Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 17 – Concert-only performance George Strait,
with special guests
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
