Houston Rodeo Concert Line-Up

The Houston Rodeo is back with their best line-up yet! George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, Lyle Lovett and Kacey Musgraves are all on the bill. I’ll never forget my first trip to the Houston Stock Show. I think it was 1998 and Clint Black was jammin’ on stage. The Houston Stock Show is a great memory of mine and as big as it is getting, it’ll be making memories for a ton of other kids as well. That is cool.

Monday, Feb. 25 Kacey Musgraves Tuesday, Feb. 26 Prince Royce Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Armed Forces Day, presented by BHP Brooks & Dunn Thursday, Feb. 28 Luke Bryan Friday, March 1 – Black Heritage Day, sponsored by Kroger Cardi B Saturday, March 2 Turnpike Troubadours Sunday, March 3 Panic! At The Disco Monday, March 4 – First Responders Day, presented by BP Old Dominion Tuesday, March 5 Camila Cabello Wednesday, March 6 Luke Combs Thursday, March 7 Tim McGraw Friday, March 8 Zedd Saturday, March 9 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®: North America’s Champions, presented by Crown Royal Kane Brown Sunday, March 10 – Go Tejano Day Los Tigres del Norte Monday, March 11 Zac Brown Band Tuesday, March 12 Kings of Leon Wednesday, March 13 Santana Thursday, March 14 Chris Stapleton Friday, March 15 Cody Johnson Saturday, March 16 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Series® Championship Brad Paisley Sunday, March 17 – Concert-only performance George Strait,

with special guests

Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen