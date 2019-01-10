Houston Rodeo Concert Line-Up

The Houston Rodeo is back with their best line-up yet! George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, Lyle Lovett and Kacey Musgraves are all on the bill. I’ll never forget my first trip to the Houston Stock Show. I think it was 1998 and Clint Black was jammin’ on stage. The Houston Stock Show is a great memory of mine and as big as it is getting, it’ll be making memories for a ton of other kids as well. That is cool.
|Monday, Feb. 25
|Kacey Musgraves
|Tuesday, Feb. 26
|Prince Royce
|Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Armed Forces Day, presented by BHP
|Brooks & Dunn
|Thursday, Feb. 28
|Luke Bryan
|Friday, March 1 – Black Heritage Day, sponsored by Kroger
|Cardi B
|Saturday, March 2
|Turnpike Troubadours
|Sunday, March 3
|Panic! At The Disco
|Monday, March 4 – First Responders Day, presented by BP
|Old Dominion
|Tuesday, March 5
|Camila Cabello
|Wednesday, March 6
|Luke Combs
|Thursday, March 7
|Tim McGraw
|Friday, March 8
|Zedd
|Saturday, March 9 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®: North America’s Champions, presented by Crown Royal
|Kane Brown
|Sunday, March 10 – Go Tejano Day
|Los Tigres del Norte
|Monday, March 11
|Zac Brown Band
|Tuesday, March 12
|Kings of Leon
|Wednesday, March 13
|Santana
|Thursday, March 14
|Chris Stapleton
|Friday, March 15
|Cody Johnson
|Saturday, March 16 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Series® Championship
|Brad Paisley
|Sunday, March 17 – Concert-only performance
|George Strait,
with special guests
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen