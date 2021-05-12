      Weather Alert

Houston Tiger

May 12, 2021 @ 9:56am

Remember the tiger spotted wandering around a Houston neighborhood over the weekend?  Well, the story has gotten a whole lot more interesting since then.  Turns out the tiger’s owner was a man named Victor Cuevas, and he’s a suspect in a 2017 murder case who was out on bond.  When police arrived at his house, he drove off in a white SUV – with the tiger inside.

On Monday night, Houston police said that Cuevas was in custody after a brief pursuit – but the tiger, a 9-month-old male named ‘India’, was on the loose with whereabouts unknown.

Whats the craziest thing you have seen roaming in your neiborhood?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Fisherman Reels in Record 876-Pound Tuna
“Y’all be careful out there”: Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey suffers a fall
Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan + Zac Brown Band are headliners for Summerfest 2021
“Country Stuff”: Walker Hayes taps Jake Owen for a quirky new duet celebrating all things country
11 Year-Old Jumps From Moving School Bus To Escape Bully
Recent JMM Podcasts