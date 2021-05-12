Houston Tiger

Remember the tiger spotted wandering around a Houston neighborhood over the weekend? Well, the story has gotten a whole lot more interesting since then. Turns out the tiger’s owner was a man named Victor Cuevas, and he’s a suspect in a 2017 murder case who was out on bond. When police arrived at his house, he drove off in a white SUV – with the tiger inside.
On Monday night, Houston police said that Cuevas was in custody after a brief pursuit – but the tiger, a 9-month-old male named ‘India’, was on the loose with whereabouts unknown.
