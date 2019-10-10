How do I love thee? Not like “Tequila Does,” according to Miranda Lambert

ABC/Mark LevineMiranda Lambert leans in hard toward traditional country on the latest preview track from her Wildcard album, lamenting, “he don’t love me like tequila does” in the tempo-shifting tune.

“‘Tequila Does’ is country. And country music makes me happy,” Miranda declares. “No matter how rock or edgy or scorned you can get, when you come back to a country song with a steel guitar, it makes my soul feel like it’s on fire.”

You can check out the new lyric video for “Tequila Does” on YouTube now, ahead of Wildcard’s arrival on November 1.

Thursday night, Miranda’s all-girl Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour continues in Champaign, Illinois, with a rotating array of talent that includes Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack.

