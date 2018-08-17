How Do You Handle School Drop Off Line VIOLATORS?

School has started for some and is soon to start for others. We all know that there are certain unwritten rules at EVERY SCHOOL for drop of lines. And, there are parents at EVERY SCHOOL who are determined to violate these rules. Sometimes it’s just annoying, and sometimes it’s flat out dangerous. Sarah Maizes is author of “On My Way to School,” and a mother of three, and she has shared 7 GOLDEN RULES OF SCHOOL DROP OFF LINES with The Today Show. Click the link to see: https://www.today.com/parents/7-rules-parents-must-not-break-school-drop-line-t135643

Also, above see a video from very funny You Tuber “Jenny On The Spot” about people who won’t PULL FORWARD!

Please see our KLLL Instapoll and let us know;

