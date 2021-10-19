      Weather Alert

How Eric Church Dreamt Of Returning To Country Thunder And Why It Was Worth The Wait

Oct 18, 2021 @ 7:39pm

Eric Church performed for Arizona’s Country Thunder over the weekend, it was something he had dreamt about.   Church closed out the festival on Sunday evening telling the crowd, “I have dreamt many nights of being here again. We were made for fellowship. And to sing.”

Some people left early, making Church’s set good but not perfect. Some people may not have been invested in Church as they were Luke Combs the night before.   But closing out such a massive festival isn’t easy especially during a pandemic, but Church brought everyone together under the slogan which was on a banner that hung about the stage which read: “You Do You,” and that’s exactly what Church did, and he did him, very well.

