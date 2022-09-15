How Long Do You Need To Walk Outside To See a Boost in Your Mental Health?

Fit female doing intense core workout in gym. Young muscular woman doing core exercise on fitness mat in health club.

A new study reveals more health benefits of walking. The study found a one hour nature walk reduces stress compared to a one-hour walk in a busy city environment. Other studies have shown that mental health can actually suffer in the city due to its crowded nature and increased amount of stressors in the environment.

What do you do to ‘unwind’?