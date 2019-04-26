How Much Screen Time for Kids Under 5?

The World Health Organization suggests kids under 5-years-old should have limited or no screen time at all.

The W.H.O. says infants under 1 should not get any exposure to electronic screens.

Kids 2 to 4-years-old should not have more than one hour of “sedentary screen time” per day.

Taking away screen time isn’t all. Young kids should also be getting more exercise and sleep. This will help them develop better habits as they grow.

What is your screen time policy? Is it looser or more strict than this?