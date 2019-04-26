How Much Screen Time for Kids Under 5?
By mudflap
|
Apr 26, 2019 @ 9:14 AM
Smiling baby after shower with towel on head

The World Health Organization suggests kids under 5-years-old should have limited or no screen time at all.

The W.H.O. says infants under 1 should not get any exposure to electronic screens.

Kids 2 to 4-years-old should not have more than one hour of “sedentary screen time” per day.

Taking away screen time isn’t all. Young kids should also be getting more exercise and sleep. This will help them develop better habits as they grow.

What is your screen time policy? Is it looser or more strict than this?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Plea For Pizza Stuns Hospital Staff
Comments