Charge Me More For Less, Please!

Distressed denim. Taking jeans and putting wear and tear on them before leaving the factory. People like to have nice shiny things. Some of us like old things. Some of us like to have things that look old but are not. Like these jeans. I’m just kidding. I know that is not the case. It’s fashion. Fashion can get away with anything. I will admit, I have bought jeans that had some tears in them. Nothing big though. Never liked the hole in the knee thing. But I can dig the tattered look.

Here’s how you can make your jeans look like they have been through hell when they really haven’t!