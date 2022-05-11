      Weather Alert

How to Get Better Mileage With Rising Gas Costs

May 11, 2022 @ 9:20am
traffic-jam on 4-lane highway at rush-hour

Since the average price per gallon for U.S. gas is now sitting at a record high of $4.37, now is a good time to try to get better mileage with your vehicle.  According to experts, you can use these tips to help get more bang out of your tank’s buck.  This includes making sure there is enough air in your tires since underinflation of tires can have more resistance to the pavement and reduce gas mileage.  Also suggested: maintaining your vehicle properly, keeping your speed in check, planning your route in advance, not idling, coasting to stop lights, and using “Top Tier” gasoline in your vehicles.

 

