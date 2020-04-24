How Will Coronavirus Change Air Travel?
A view of an empty airplane cabin.
Forbes broke down some of the changes we might see at airports and aboard planes as we continue to deal with coronavirus.
As restrictions are lifted, some airfares might be very low to entice people back on flights. Those deals won’t last long.
There’s a possibility of health screenings at airports. This will make lines longer and cause you to plan ahead. Frequent fliers might not get all of the perks that the had before the pandemic.
Food and beverage service might change on-board flights. Delta has already been handing out only bottled water and packaged foods. Restrooms may need to be cleaned during flight depending on how many people are using the lavatories.
These are just some thoughts that might go into play.
When will you feel confident to take another flight?