Hub City BBQ October 5th @ South Plains Fairgrounds

September 27, 2023 4:40PM CDT
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce invites you to the 24 th annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff on October 5th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Panhandle South Plains Fairgrounds presented by West Texas Land Guys!

Chamber of Commerce

Musical entertainment will be provided by local favorites, Sal & the Stonewall Hippies and Slade Coulter.

Sean A Dillon

Tickets are on sale now at lubbockchamber.com/hub-city-bbq/ or in person at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

A clear bag policy will be enforced. Exclusive event clear totes are available for preorder, and in limited quantities at the event.

Get ready for live music, all you can eat barbeque, and fun at the Hub City BBQ Cookoff on Thursday, October 5th!

