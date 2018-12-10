Hundreds Of Bikers Deliver Thousands Of Toys To Kids In Need
By mudflap
|
Dec 10, 2018 @ 5:35 AM

In Decatur, Texas, more than 1,000 motorcycles rumbled down the highway  to the city of Bridgeport  where the riders delivered a massive pile of donated toys.

The ride and the donated toys were all part of the 19th annual Wise County Toy Run.

More than 1,000 motorcycle riders  many of whom were wearing holiday costumes  donated toys, along with another 1,000 people who just dropped off toys for the bikers to deliver. Thanks to the generosity of the bikers and others in the community, more than $25,000 worth of toys will be under the Christmas trees of needy families this year.

It was a fun event for all involved, with the end result being smiles on the faces of thousands of kids this Christmas.

