Hundreds Of Bikers Deliver Thousands Of Toys To Kids In Need

In Decatur, Texas, more than 1,000 motorcycles rumbled down the highway to the city of Bridgeport where the riders delivered a massive pile of donated toys.

The ride and the donated toys were all part of the 19th annual Wise County Toy Run.

More than 1,000 motorcycle riders many of whom were wearing holiday costumes donated toys, along with another 1,000 people who just dropped off toys for the bikers to deliver. Thanks to the generosity of the bikers and others in the community, more than $25,000 worth of toys will be under the Christmas trees of needy families this year.

It was a fun event for all involved, with the end result being smiles on the faces of thousands of kids this Christmas.