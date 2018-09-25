“I Fall To Pieces” Senior Citizen Version

Forget highlighting your “programs” in the TV Guide, watch this! This gal can play that 6 string! I like the way she made the song her own and didn’t try and sound like Patsy Cline. She’s so cool too. You can tell this wasn’t a first time performance. I really like seeing things like this. These are the people that paved the way for our generation and the one before us so the next time you see a senior citizen, give them a hug. Because most of them aren’t worried about “personal space”. They are not going to sue you for assault after an attempted hug. Just hug a senior citizen and go see your grandmother!

