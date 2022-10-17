96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“I feel just like a rockstar”: Luke Bryan attends Post Malone’s show in Nashville

October 17, 2022 12:16PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan is a Post Malone fan. 

In between stops on his Raised Up Right Tour, the country superstar attended a concert as a fan when he went to see Post Malone Sunday night at Bridgestone in Nashville as part of his Twelve Carat Tour.

After the show, Luke went backstage and met the star, sharing photos on Instagram of the two hamming it up.

“@postmalone thanks for having me. What a show. Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night,” Luke says next to photos of him flashing a hang ten sign at the camera, while Malone holds up a peace sign. The second photo shows the two exchanging smiles. 

“UNREAL show. He’s the man,” comments fellow fan Travis Denning, who performed at Luke’s Crash My Playa event in 2019. 

Luke’s headlining trek continues through October 28. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

