“I literally find new ways to love you every single day”: Thomas Rhett writes sweet anniversary note to wife Lauren

ABC/Image Group LA Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. To mark the special day, the couple posted sweet tributes for each other on their socials.

“I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with Lauren,” TR wrote. “It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day.”

He added that there’s “no one in the world” like Lauren and called her “the most amazing mother.” He also posted a snap of them embracing that he said sums up their relationship.

“Thanks so much babe for being my rock and for loving me so good,” he captioned the post. “You are my favorite person on the planet.”

For her part, Lauren posted a photo from their wedding day to mark the occasion. “Happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey,” she captioned her post. “You are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies.”

“I’m so thankful God gave me you,” Lauren added. “Can’t wait for the next 70 babe… I love you Thomas Rhett.”

Lauren’s currently expecting the pair’s third daughter in February. She’ll join three-year-old Willa Grayand two-year-old Ada James.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.