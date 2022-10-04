96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

"I Should Have Married You": Old Dominion teases new song

October 4, 2022 2:29PM CDT
Old Dominion has a new song in the works and is asking fans for their opinions. 

On Monday, the band shared a clip on Instagram of a new song they’ve written and recorded called “I Should Have Married You” that tells the story of a man looking back on a relationship, wishing he had made the ultimate commitment when he had the chance. 

“That’s just the way it goes/I should’ve seen it through/I should’ve let you know/I should’ve said I do/Back when I still had the chance/I should’ve married you,” frontman Matthew Ramsey sings in a video while on a boat ride.

“Does this new one pass the boat test? You decide,” Matthew poses in the caption with #IShouldHaveMarriedYou.

The song earned a series of clapping emojis from Little Big Town in the comment section, with several fans giving the song a “pass,” saying that they “love it.”

OD has been in the studio working on new music and sharing snippets of songs along the way, including “Memory Lane” and “Easier Said With Rum.” 

A day after teasing “Married,” the band paid homage to Loretta Lynn, who passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, with a photo of her in a ball gown on the deck of a rustic cabin. 

“Rest In Peace, Coal Miner’s Daughter,” they say. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

