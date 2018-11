Identical Twin Sisters Give Birth at Same Hospital on Same Day, 2 Hours ApartOn Sunday, BaoKou Yang gave birth to a baby girl at 6:59 p.m. Less than two hours later, Yang’s twin sister, BaoNhia, also gave birth to a baby girl at the same hospital in Fresno, California. The Yang twins hail from a family of 14 children, with BaoKou telling <i>The Fresno Bee</i>, “Everywhere we go, we go together”