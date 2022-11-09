If Cody Johnson had to pick which of his four CMA nods is the most exciting, he’d pick the “team win”

Chris Douglas

Cody Johnson is headed into tonight’s CMA Awards already a winner: He won Music Video of the Year for “‘Til You Can’t” in an early victory ahead of the ceremony.

He’s still got three nominations in the running: Two in the artist-focused categories of New Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, and another for Single of the Year, also for “‘Til You Can’t.”

Though any of those trophies would be a dream come true, Cody says that Single of the Year is the one he’s most excited about.

“Simply because Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers wrote one of the greatest songs ever, in my opinion. And I got to be the voice,” he tells ABC Audio. “Trent Willmon, my producer, and Jack Clarke, my engineer — they built one of the most incredible tracks I’ve ever heard in the studio.”

In other words, a win in the Single category wouldn’t just be a win for Cody — it would celebrate all the people who helped make this massive, chart-topping song.

“I think that would be a team win. So I just think that would feel better,” he continues.

When it comes to categories like Male Vocalist, the competition is fierce — Cody’s up against Eric Church, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton — but the singer says he’s just happy to be in the mix.

“I would be honored to win any of it, but at the end of the day, I win. I’m here. I’m being accepted,” he points out. “My music is being accepted and celebrated. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The 2022 CMA Awards kick off tonight at 8 p.m. in Nashville. The show will broadcast live on ABC.

