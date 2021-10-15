      Weather Alert

“If I Was a Cowboy”: Miranda Lambert imagines a different kind of life in her new single

Oct 15, 2021 @ 11:00am

Alexa King

Miranda Lambert is kicking off a new musical chapter on Friday, with the release of her dreamy, mid-tempo new single, “If I Was a Cowboy.”

The track paints a picture of life out on the open plains in the West, chasing freedom on horseback and seeing the world from under the brim of a Stetson hat.

Miranda co-wrote the song with acclaimed Nashville producer Jesse Frasure, whom she met earlier this year while working on a very different kind of project: The dance remix of her song, “Tequila Does.”

Both creators behind “If I Was a Cowboy” had to dig into their imaginations to write the song, Miranda explains, as neither of them have much personal experience with the Wild West. “It’s funny, he’s a Detroit boy, and I’m an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the Wild West together,” she notes.

“If I Was a Cowboy” hits radio next week. In addition to gearing up for new solo music, Miranda recently announced that her band The Pistol Annies — also featuring Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe — will have a new Christmas album out this year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Shannon Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Reba and Dolly send “Does He Love You” back on the airwaves and back on the country chart
Gary LeVox reveals there’s more to the story of Rascal Flatts’ breakup than fans knew
Thomas Rhett pens sweet wedding anniversary post: “I can’t wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold”
Tim McGraw Stops Concert, Goes After Fans!
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On