‘If It Wasn’t for Trucks’ and dogs and mom and dad’s backyard: Riley Green shoots his own cover
Big MachineTo realize how authentic Riley Green is, all you need to do is check out the cover of his new EP, If It Wasn’t for Trucks.
Hailing from Northeast Alabama, Riley was around all the trappings of country music, but he didn’t know much about the business until he released “There Was This Girl” in 2018.
“I’d never done a real photo shoot,” he explains, “and Big Machine gets this place… and there’s cows and a farm and all this. Then the next one is somewhat similar. We drive 40 minutes out of town to some place where there’s a barn and some old wood and a sawmill…”
“We start shooting music videos,” he continues, “and it’s like, ‘Man, we need an old truck…’ And I finally realized that I can go, ‘Hey, hold on a second. Have y’all been to my house? I’ve got literally everything we’re driving out here and paying for.’”
For the front of the new EP, Riley already had it covered.
“We were talking about what we needed…” he recalls. “‘Man, it’d be good if it was like this and that, whatever.” And I said, ‘Well, hang on.’”
“So I sent ’em this picture, and they’re like, ‘Where did you get that?’” Riley says. “I’m like, ‘That’s in my mom and dad’s backyard. That’s my dog and my truck. I took that like eight years ago. It’s on my Instagram…’”
“So it’s really cool for me, as opposed to just going and getting some kind of random artwork, to have something that actually has a tie to one of my very first trucks,” he adds.
The ACM New Male Artist of the Year is set to perform on Wednesday’s Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS, following the release of his EP on Friday.
By Stephen Hubbard
