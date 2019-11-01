“If You’re Thinking You Want…” vinyl, a new version of ‘Strait Out of the Box’ is coming

MCA NashvilleIf you’re looking for a Christmas present for a George Strait fan, you may’ve just found it.

On December 9, King George will release the new ten-disc version of Strait Out of the Box on vinyl for the first time ever.

The comprehensive set covers thirty-five years of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s career, from 1981 until 2016. In all, there are 128 songs like “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” “Check Yes or No,” and “She’ll Leave You with a Smile,” including 57 number ones.

This may be one time you want to be sure to pre-order, since there’s a limited quantity of vinyl sets, each of which comes in a custom wood box, individually numbered in gold foil.

The price? Two hundred fifty dollars.

You can check out the full track listing and pre-order Strait Out of the Box: Vinyl Collection at GeorgeStraitBoxSet.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.