96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Iguanas Expected To Fall From Florida Trees This Christmas

December 22, 2022 9:10AM CST
Share
Iguanas Expected To Fall From Florida Trees This Christmas

This Christmas, reptiles are expected to rain down on parts of Florida — but they won’t be coming from Santa’s sleigh.  Temperatures in the Sunshine State are expected to drop to the low 20s over Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service. When the weather gets that cold, iguanas — which populate Florida’s trees — become sluggish and stiff, leaving them unable to grasp the branches of their high-rise homes, experts say. The result: the cold-blooded lizards fall from the trees and cover the ground and sidewalks. And that could be a bad thing for pedestrians; male iguanas can grow to at least five feet long and weigh up to 20 pounds, experts say.  That’s not to say the iguanas are likely to die. Animal experts say although the fallen reptiles might appear to be lifeless, they’ll regain their mobility once the temperature rises above 50 degrees.

 

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
2:24pm
Down HomeJimmie Allen
2:21pm
Let It SnowBlake Shelton
2:18pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
2:14pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
2:07pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

George Strait Gifts a Home to U.S. Veteran During Concert
2

Geminids Meteor Shower Set To Light Up The Sky Tuesday Night
3

RIP Mike Leach
4

Chinese Kitchen is Closed
5

2022 Round 8 Rodeo Recap: Wrangler NFR presented by Teton Ridge