Iguanas Expected To Fall From Florida Trees This Christmas

This Christmas, reptiles are expected to rain down on parts of Florida — but they won’t be coming from Santa’s sleigh. Temperatures in the Sunshine State are expected to drop to the low 20s over Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service. When the weather gets that cold, iguanas — which populate Florida’s trees — become sluggish and stiff, leaving them unable to grasp the branches of their high-rise homes, experts say. The result: the cold-blooded lizards fall from the trees and cover the ground and sidewalks. And that could be a bad thing for pedestrians; male iguanas can grow to at least five feet long and weigh up to 20 pounds, experts say. That’s not to say the iguanas are likely to die. Animal experts say although the fallen reptiles might appear to be lifeless, they’ll regain their mobility once the temperature rises above 50 degrees.