“I’m really proud of this song”: Jake Owen releases new single, “Up There Down Here”

Jake Owen‘s new single, “Up There Down Here” is a tribute to angels on earth.

Though the song’s leading man doesn’t frequent the church, he compares the love of his life to “a cross on a chain and red wine stain” and says he’s “more a backroad than a front pew.”

“I’m a rise a little hell/She’s heaven on earth/The grace to my grit and the rain on my dirt/I’m a little down home, cold beer/She’s a little up there, down here,” Jake sings in the chorus.

“I’m really proud of this song and this video,” Jake writes on Instagram. “The thought was about how so many guys out there just like us, have these angels watching over us. Sometimes, I’m not so sure we even deserve it, but this is our tribute to those [angels] on [earth]. Hope you enjoy!”

“Up There” is Jake’s new official single to country radio following his latest #1 hit, “Best Thing Since Backroads,” which was released as the lead single off his forthcoming album.

Next month, the Florida native will launch the second leg of his Up There Down Here Tour on October 13 at the Rosemont Theatre in Illinois.

