“I’m so proud of this show”: Carrie Underwood celebrates first night of Denim & Rhinestones Tour

October 17, 2022 2:00PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood is riding high after the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. 

Following the tour’s launch on Saturday in Greenville, S.C., Carrie took to social media on Monday to share a recap video set to the tune of her new single, “Hate My Heart.” The clip features footage of her flying above the stage on a neon-light apparatus, rocking out on drums, singing on the stage as flames rise up from the sides and performing with opening act Jimmie Allen.

“Show one in the books. That crowd was amazing, I don’t think they sat down at all ever,” Carrie reflects in the video, adding that the fans had “so much energy.” “I’m feeling really good, feeling really happy. Everybody’s been working really, really hard. I’m so proud of this show. So let’s go celebrate,” she continues. 

The clip ends with a shot of Carrie, Jimmie and her crew raising glasses of champagne in a celebratory toast backstage. 

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour continues across America through November before taking a two-month break at the end of the year. The tour will then resume on February 2. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

