In 2020, you’ll get to see Luke Combs — on the What You See Is What You Get Tour

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour will be going strong through the end of the year, but he’s already mapped out the next leg of his journey.

He’ll launch the What You See Is What You Get Tour next February with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker opening the dates.

The new tour takes its name from Luke’s sophomore album, which is set to be released November 8.

Pre-sales for the What You See Is What You Get Tour start next Tuesday, September 24, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Friday. Here’s the complete itinerary:

2/7 — Columbia, MO, Mizzou Arena

2/8 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center

2/13 — University Park, PA, Bryce Jordan Center

2/14 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

2/15 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

4/18 — Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

4/19 — Colorado Springs, CO, Broadmoor World Arena

4/21 — Las Cruces, NM, Pan American Center

4/24 — Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center

4/25 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

