In a ‘Jekyll + Hyde’ move, Zac Brown’s ready to rock on his next record

Now that “Out in the Middle” has become a top 15 hit, Zac Brown‘s turning his attention to his next album.

“I’m already working on it,” he tells ABC Audio. “Already writing for it and putting together artwork, and it’s gonna be pretty epic. And we got time to get it all right.”

But this one may be a little different than The Comeback, which came out in October 2021.

“There’s gonna be some rock on this next one,” Zac reveals. “So it’s gonna be a little closer to what Jekyll + Hyde was, where you get a little sampling of a lot of different things. But there’s gonna be some rock on here. So I’m stoked about that, too.”

Jekyll + Hyde came out in 2015 and featured the hits “Homegrown,” “Heavy Is the Head,” “Loving You Easy,” “Beautiful Drug” and “Castaway.”

