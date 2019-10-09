In ‘Shape’ cover story, Gwen Stefani says relationship with Blake Shelton helped her heal

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCPop star Gwen Stefani is the cover girl for Shape’s November issue. In the mag, she chats about her “healing” relationship with Blake Shelton and how she maintains work/life balance.

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again,” Gwen says of getting together with Blake in 2015 following her divorce from British rocker Gavin Rossdale. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

Gwen, who’s a coach on The Voice this season, along with Blake, is also performing her Just a Girlresidency in Las Vegas.

“Balance is the hardest thing, but it’s also the most important — being with my family, having time with Blake where we just watch movies,” the mom of three says. “It seems like, with your career, you have to keep swimming, keep moving, or else you’re going to look back and go, ‘Shoot, it’s over.’…It’s hard, but I’m really enjoying being in the moment.”

Gwen’s downtime also includes spending time at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, an unexpected change of pace for the California native.

“I’m an unusual product of an ordinary California family. My parents met in high school, my mom never worked, and we went to church on Sundays. Now I get to travel the world,” she says. “And spending time in the middle of America [on Blake’s ranch] — that’s something I didn’t expect.”

Gwen adds, “The way we live at the ranch is really simple. There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wild flowers. It’s a nice contrast to L.A., although I do keep 20 chickens in the backyard here at home, too.”

