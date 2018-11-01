In Theaters This Week

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (Biopic)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A chronicle of the years leading up to Queen’s legendary appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.

WHO’S IN IT? Rami Malek, Aidan Gillen, Mike Myers, Tom Hollander

I am really looking forward to this one! I only go to the theater for movies that I can’t wait for on Netflix or On Demand. This is one of those movies. Queen is one of the most influential rock bands that ever existed. Not only did Freddy Mercury bring something different to Rock N Roll, he was the first to bring an operatic sound to, well anything. The Opera was always The Opera. Freddy Mercury too a piece of that sound and mixed it with hard hitting power chords to make the ultimate opera and rock n roll mash-up. Bohemian Rhapsody.

Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast to play Freddie Mercury, but he dropped out over creative differences. Mike Myers is in the movie which is funny considering the iconic scene from Wayne’s World when Wayne , Garth and the rest of the crew lip sync Bohemian Rhapsody. Director Bryan Singer was fired by 20th Century Fox after reportedly clashing with lead actor Rami Malek. Dexter Fletcher filled in as director.

Great audio of a scene that gives us a small glimpse of what it took to get that famous “Galileo” vocal in Bohemian Rhapsody.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (Fantasy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

STARRING: Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Matthew MacFadyen, Mackenzie Foy

This movie had a $133 million dollar budget so I’m thinking that the CGI is going to be phenomenal. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms was directed by Lasse Hallström who also directed What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Chocolat and The Cider House Rules. All critically acclaimed. This should also be a good one.

NOBODY’S FOOL (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A woman is released from prison and soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.

STARRING: Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Whoopi Goldberg

Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry. I haven’t watched one of his movies since the first Madea. Don’t think I even finished that one. He claims he will stop playing Madea in 2019 which means the Lord loves me after all. I was starting to wonder. Anyway, here’s another Tyler Perry movie.

POSSUM (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Well, that’s a tough question to answer when it comes to this movie. It’s about a possum. No a spider. No, a half spider half man! Hell, I don’t know what this movie is about but it looks good!

STARRING: Sean Harris, Alun Armstrong, Simon Bubb

Okay, here’s what it’s really about: After returning to his childhood home, a disgraced children’s puppeteer is forced to confront his wicked stepfather and the secrets that have tortured his entire life.

You know I can’t go without a creepy movie so here we go; Directed by Matthew Holness, POSSUM just looks weird. This movie is showing us what a REAL spider man would look like. It’s not near as appealing as the superhero.

WELCOME TO MERCY (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A young woman struggles against the unholy forces that possess her in this terrifying occult thriller. After being stricken with stigmata, single mother Madaline (Kristen Ruhlin) is sent to a remote convent where nothing is what it seems and her friend August (Lily Newmark) is seemingly the only person she can trust. Together, they must confront the demons inside Madaline before she becomes the Antichrist.

STARRING: Lilly Newmark, Kristen Ruhlin, Eva Ariel Binder, Dainis Grube

You also know I can’t let you get away without a movie about a war between good and evil! This movie looks great! I like the priest in this flick. He looks like he just jumped off of Christopher Columbus’s haunted Mayflower. Even though he’s a good guy. New horror! I’m excited, are you???

Good stuff in theaters this week so find someone off the street and go to a movie with them. Just kidding. Don’t do that. If you do, pick up an “Avenue Q-er”. Just kidding again. Love, peace and popcorn grease!

